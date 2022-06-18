Advertisement

Janesville Police Department arrest 32-year-old man on 4th Offense OWI

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday night, Janesville Police Department arrested a man who struck a sign and two parked cars.

Around 11:34 p.m., a complaint came from Kwik Trip on East Memorial Dr. which was about a man who appeared to be under the influence in the store, Janesville PD stated.

The man then drove away at high speeds, heading west on Walker St. Once there he hit a sign and 2 cars which were parked.

When offices arrived, they had to conduct life-saving measures on the driver. He was then sent to Mercy Hospital where he was subsequently arrested for his 4th OWI offense. The driver also had another OWI offense pending in court, according to Janesville PD.

The man has been charged with reckless driving and felony bail jumping in addition to his OWI.

