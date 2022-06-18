Advertisement

Missing Ozaukee County man returns to living facility

(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday morning, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office called off a missing endangered person alert as the subject of the alert returned to his assisted living facility.

Mark Robert Short left the Belgium Gardens Assisted Living around 8:47 p.m. on Friday night in his own vehicle, according to the alert from Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

It is stated that he has diabetes which regularly causes him to run high glucose levels. He did not have his insulin with him when he left the facility.

The alert was canceled at 11:18 a.m. on Saturday morning.

