New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 Wisconsin counties.(Live 5 News)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available.

The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery.

The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route is near the site of a former rail depot, two state trails and a wildlife area.

“Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads show us the lakes that glaciers left behind and the bluffs they left untouched. They span our forests and tour our diverse agricultural heritage,” Governor Evers said. “This program, which began in Taylor County in 1975, continues to grow thanks to local participation and a neighborly instinct to share some hidden gems for no other reason than to bring people joy.”

With the addition of the latest Rustic Road route, the trips highlight about 740 miles of scenic, lightly traveled country roads through 61 Wisconsin counties.

Brown and yellow signs mark the routes along the designated Rustic Roads.

“Almost every county in Wisconsin has designated a Rustic Road through our unique local-state partnership dedicated to providing recreational opportunity for people of all abilities,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Our website has new Rustic Roads mapping features online and we encourage travelers to share their photos and celebrate with us as they check more routes off the list.”

Rustic Road routes are available for free both in print and online versions.

You can order the guide online here or contact the Department of Tourism at 1-800-432-8747. You can also view an interactive PDF online here.

“No matter which way the road takes you, Wisconsin is a prime road trip destination and our Rustic Roads help show off some of our most scenic areas,” Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers said. “They provide countless opportunities to enjoy our state’s natural beauty, explore our friendly communities, make memories and discover something new.”

