Pleasant weekend before the heat returns

Key Takeaways

Sunny and pleasant today

Warmer but still comfortable for Father’s Day

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity

We’re off to a nice start to the weekend after a cold front moved through the region last night, bringing in even cooler air and low dew points. Highs will remain in the 70s this afternoon, but warmth starts to build in from the west for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon (though dew points will remain low and comfortable).

The heat continues to ramp up as a ridge in the jet stream positions itself over the Midwest for the early workweek. This will allow warm air to surge in from the south, local high temperatures reach the low 90s once again with heat indices possibly nearing the triple digits. First Alert Days have been issued for the heat and humidity expected on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 58° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 61° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 73° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 75° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 74° Mostly Sunny 0%

In terms of rainfall, things look to remain mainly dry through the next 7-days. A few isolated showers could pop up due to daytime heating but no major weather makers are expected in our region.

We’ll see some slight relief from the heat by midweek with highs shifting back the mid-80s, but we’ll be back near the 90s by the end of the workweek.

