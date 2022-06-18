Record Store Day adds second drop day on June 18th

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June 18th marks a major Record Store Day drop all across the country.

While Record Store Day is usually April 23rd, shipping and supply chain shortages have created the need for another day this year where record stores all across the country coordinate special releases.

The list of all of the special releases that will be available in participating stores can be found here.

Participating stores can also choose to take a pledge, in which they agree to sell the Record Store Day releases only to physical customers, on June 18th and to never price gouge, according to RecordStoreDay.com. Stores are free to sell these releases online starting June 19th.

See which of your local stores are participating in this event at the website’s participating store locator.

