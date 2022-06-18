Advertisement

Sun Prairie Public Library celebrates Juneteenth

The first event of a two-day celebration to commemorate Juneteenth was held Friday at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The library held a picture book reading of “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth” to educate people about the holiday.

The story was followed by a community art activity, ice cream social and activities outside.

The library’s head of youth services, Lynn Montague, said it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth.

“You know what we all need to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Montague. “Its an important holiday to celebrate that everyone has become free. That’s a really important thing to celebrate.”

A second celebratory event is planned from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Carriage Hills Estates Park in Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie Community Schools will lead a fair with family activities, live music, performances and sports events. The first 400 participants will receive free food.

