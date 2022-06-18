Turning Hot & Humid - Alert Days

Key Takeaways

Sunshine & pleasant weather continues

A bit warmer for Sunday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity

Saturday was the pick of the week - highs topped out in the mid & upper 70s. Humidity and warmth will roll back in beginning tomorrow. Sunday highs will top out in the lower 80s as high-pressure pulls off to the East and southerly winds increase. The heat and humidity return for Monday & Tuesday. Highs will climb well into the 90s both days - with Tuesday being the hottest day. Both Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days for dangerous heat & humidity.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 73° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 65° Clear 0% 12 a.m. 56° Clear 0% 3 a.m. 54° Clear 0% 6 a.m. 52° Mostly Sunny 0%

Very warm air will move into the Midwest Monday & Tuesday. The upper-level ridge will suppress rain chances, but the humidity will be quite noticeable. Highs will rise into the lower 90s on Monday while dew points climb into the 60s. Even higher dew points are expected on Tuesday - which will likely send heat index values above 100º. A cold front rolls through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Widespread storms are not expected due to dry air aloft, but a few showers cannot be ruled out.

The rest of next week remains calm with highs in the lower 80s.

