Advertisement

Undefeated Oregon wins Division 2 girls soccer state title

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon defeated Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Saturday to win the WIAA Division 2 State Championship in girls soccer.

This is the third time in program history the Panthers have brought home the title in girls soccer.

In the second half Katelyn Studebaker would get the Panthers on the board with a goal to make it 1-0 in the 63rd minute of play.

In November the Oregon boys soccer team won the Division 2 state title after beating Whitefish Bay 3-1. This now is the ninth time a school has swept both the boys and girls state soccer championship in the same school year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Milton Red Hawks win first baseball state championship in program history
Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski took home first in the Division 1 boys 800 with a time of...
Local athletes compete at WIAA State Track & Field Championship
The Madison Metro Lynx is all smiles heading into the WIAA state tournament
Madison Metro Lynx girl’s high school hockey team on a mission for a state title
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs