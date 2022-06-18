Undefeated Oregon wins Division 2 girls soccer state title

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon defeated Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Saturday to win the WIAA Division 2 State Championship in girls soccer.

This is the third time in program history the Panthers have brought home the title in girls soccer.

🏆 𝒮𝒯𝒜𝒯𝐸 𝒞𝐻𝒜𝑀𝒫𝐼𝒪𝒩𝒮 🏆@OHSgirlsVarsity defeats Whitefish Bay 1-0 to clinch the Division 2 crown! 👑 pic.twitter.com/SsdMnUwQXw — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) June 18, 2022

In the second half Katelyn Studebaker would get the Panthers on the board with a goal to make it 1-0 in the 63rd minute of play.

.@OHSgirlsVarsity takes a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute of the Division 2 championship! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ee95ItHEVy — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) June 18, 2022

In November the Oregon boys soccer team won the Division 2 state title after beating Whitefish Bay 3-1. This now is the ninth time a school has swept both the boys and girls state soccer championship in the same school year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.