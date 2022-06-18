Undefeated Oregon wins Division 2 girls soccer state title
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon defeated Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Saturday to win the WIAA Division 2 State Championship in girls soccer.
This is the third time in program history the Panthers have brought home the title in girls soccer.
In the second half Katelyn Studebaker would get the Panthers on the board with a goal to make it 1-0 in the 63rd minute of play.
In November the Oregon boys soccer team won the Division 2 state title after beating Whitefish Bay 3-1. This now is the ninth time a school has swept both the boys and girls state soccer championship in the same school year.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.