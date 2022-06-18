World Naked Bike Ride returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Naked Bike Ride returned to Madison Saturday.

Hundreds of naked bikers rode through James Madison Park as part of the clothing-optional event that’s held in cities all over the world.

A press release from the organization said it’s the 12th year of the event.

Onlookers planning for a quiet day at the beach were surprised by the view, but not appalled by it.

“I think it’s to show everyone to be themselves, and everyone has a body,” Maddie Mintz said.

“Yeah, no shame. Just do what you want when you want,” Naomi Herbsman agreed.

The ride is also meant to highlight a more environmentally clean way to travel — by bicycle or other human-powered machine, rather than cars or other modes of transportation that transmit toxic fumes.

The naked bicyclists were encouraged to wear only sunscreen.

