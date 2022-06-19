14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.

Fire and Rescue was immediately dispatched to the scene, and additional unit were all on the scene to help as well. Rescue Diver’s began searching shortly after 6:51 p.m., and continued to search until 9:35 p.m. that night. Searching operations had to be suspended after that due to nightfall conditions.

Sunday morning the search began again with Jefferson County’s Dive Team at 7:30 a.m. They worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources using their underwater submersible drone equipped with sonar and camera technology.

At approximately 8:33 a.m., the recovery of the 14-year-old boy was made within the area being searched.

At this time, no further information is being released.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.