Adames, Renfroe power Brewers to 7-3 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe both homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earn his first career win and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3. Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won a second straight game for the first time this month. The roller-coaster Reds have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak, which followed a four-game slide. Alexander allowed one unearned run through five innings of his fourth start before giving up four hits and two runs in the sixth.

