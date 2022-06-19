Advertisement

Caratini, Renfroe HR, Brewers sweep Reds for 4th win in row

Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen scores on a two-run home run hit by Hunter Renfroe during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen scores on a two-run home run hit by Hunter Renfroe during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 for their fourth straight win. The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine. Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning before Renfroe hit his 13th home run, a drive into the upper deck in left field off reliever Joel Kuhnel. The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh off reliever Trevor Kelley. Left-hander Hoby Milner was brought in to face lefty-hitting Joey Votto, who struck out on four pitches.

