Community celebrates Cooksville’s 180th birthday

COOKSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Cooksville celebrated the small community’s 180th birthday on Saturday.

History buffs crowded into the town’s refurbished school house, which now serves as the community center.

The celebration included an unveiling of a historical sign, building tours and education about the village with a population size of 80-90 people.

Historic Crooksville Trust Board member and event organizer Mary Zimmerman said she is passionate about their quaint community that sits off of state highway 59 south of Madison.

”We try and really do a lot of things that will bring people from the community together,” Zimmerman said.

Cooksville is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and Zimmerman said it’s well deserved because of their well preserved architecture.

