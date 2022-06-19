Cottage Grove firefighter saves family from apartment fire

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - If it weren’t for the quick actions of a Cottage Grove firefighter, the fire damage to an apartment complex in the Village of Cottage Grove could’ve been much worse.

At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Friday, the Cottage Grove Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire call to an apartment complex on Limestone Pass. On the way, they were updated that the fire was related to cooking on a stove, there was smoke in the building, and at least one person had sustained injuries.

However, before they could get there, a CGFD member who is a resident of the building and lived near the unit was able to make entry into the apartment. They was able to check on the victims, determine the fire was contained to the stove, and extinguish the fire via a fire extinguisher.

CGFD member who saved family from a fire in their apartment complex. (CGFD)

Upon the fire department’s arrival, they were able to confirm there was no additional fire. The deparmtent also checked for additional hazards, ventilated the building, and reset the alarm system.

One adult of the resident was treated for burn injuries and two children were looked at for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was determined to be related to unattended/unsupervised cooking on a stovetop. The fire damage is approximately $1000.

