Advertisement

Cottage Grove firefighter saves family from apartment fire

(CGFD)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - If it weren’t for the quick actions of a Cottage Grove firefighter, the fire damage to an apartment complex in the Village of Cottage Grove could’ve been much worse.

At approximately 5:28 p.m. on Friday, the Cottage Grove Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire call to an apartment complex on Limestone Pass. On the way, they were updated that the fire was related to cooking on a stove, there was smoke in the building, and at least one person had sustained injuries.

However, before they could get there, a CGFD member who is a resident of the building and lived near the unit was able to make entry into the apartment. They was able to check on the victims, determine the fire was contained to the stove, and extinguish the fire via a fire extinguisher.

CGFD member who saved family from a fire in their apartment complex.
CGFD member who saved family from a fire in their apartment complex.(CGFD)

Upon the fire department’s arrival, they were able to confirm there was no additional fire. The deparmtent also checked for additional hazards, ventilated the building, and reset the alarm system.

One adult of the resident was treated for burn injuries and two children were looked at for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was determined to be related to unattended/unsupervised cooking on a stovetop. The fire damage is approximately $1000.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
If your dad considers himself a grill master, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council...
Wisconsin Beef Council: Grilling steak recipes for Father’s Day
Drowning generic
Town of Argyle man found dead in Pecatonica river