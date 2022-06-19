Advertisement

Darlington United Methodist Church celebrates 175th birthday

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Darlington United Methodist Church pastors and members celebrated 175 years of worship services on Sunday.

The church started inside a log school house on a farm in 1847, but currently its members gather for worship in their church on Main Street.

According to Reverend InSun Lee, the celebration is more about the people and less about the facility.

”Many people committed service for our church to keep going on,” Rev. Lee said. ”Our church activity and service is very related with our community. So church is standing not only building of our belief but also influences, serves, and helps our community in front of God. Our community loves one another and builds up one another.”

Lee said Darlington United Methodist Church’s previous Reverend, Angela Lutter, taught Lee how to serve the community well.

Pastor Angie, as the congregation calls her, left for “family leave” after six years of ministry in Darlington. She came back for the church’s 175th birthday sermon and celebration.

”It feels weird I walked in and my body was like, ‘Woooh!’ but after a few a hugs I know that I’m home,” Pastor Angie said. ”You know when you’re at peace because you’re just home and you’re comfortable and that’s what I feel today.”

She said the Darlington Methodist community can thrive for decades to come.

”Reverend InSun has done such a really gracious job of including people and making this not only a celebration about today but a celebration about what God has in store for this church in the future,” Pastor Angie said.

