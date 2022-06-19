Happy Father’s Day, from NBC15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To all the fathers or people who serve a fatherly role in life, Happy Father’s Day!

The NBC15 News Team is taking the time to thank their favorite dads. Here are messages from some members of our newsroom as to why they love their dad:

Michelle Baik: Here’s my dad who I absolutely love, respect and admire. He is one of my biggest cheerleaders, and he encourages me to be the best I can be.

Maria Lisignoli: Happy Father’s Day to my dad Jim! Thank you so much for all your love and support. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance. I love you!

Brendan Johnson: My Dad Kevin is the 6 foot 9 friendly giant - always down for a Chicago Cubs game and some fantastic food - the best fan of me & my career. Thanks Dad!

Tim Elliott: Being Ty’s dad is the best! He’s always making me laugh and loves to show his affection by giving me huggies and snuggles. He loves to play at the playground and watch soccer with dad on the weekends. I’m so proud of him and love watching him grow and learn every day 😊. My dad is the best example of a loving and attentive father. He was always there for my sister and I whenever we needed him. He still is. He was the ultimate provider and hard worker for his family and always had time to play catch in the backyard. If can become half the father that he is to me, then I’m a happy man.

Abriela Thiel: Thank you, Dad, for being the amazing role model that you are and supporting me in everything I do. You’re the best! Love you lots!

Erin Sullivan: Happy Father’s Day to Erin Sullivan’s Dad Kevin! Kevin loves to ski, golf and travel. Love you, dad!

Mike Jacques: My dad is AWESOME. He showed me what it takes to be a great dad. I love you Big Donnie!

Leah Doherty: I truly hit the jackpot when it comes to my Dad! I admire his work ethic, ability to make friends with literally anyone he meets and how he never takes life too seriously. He introduced me to sports and I fell in love with it so much I decided to make a career out of it! He’s always believed in me and that’s the best gift a daughter can ask for! Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible fathers out there, I’m sure lucky to have mine!!

Gabriella Rusk: Happy Father’s Day to my dad, Gregg! He gives great financial advice, loves talking sports with me, and is learning new tricks for his favorite form of social media, Instagram. Thanks for always making me laugh and looking out for me. Love you, Dad!

Elizabeth Wadas: Create and celebrate treasured times; that’s one of the mottos my dad lives by. No matter where we are, anytime we are together, it feels like a celebration. Thank you, dad, for teaching me the value of hard work, patience and showing the people you love how much you care. I love you!

Marcus Aarsvold: Marcus Aarsvold’s dad Mark is still enjoying his Father’s Day gift from last year which was a brand new drill. Marcus says he’s a humorous old man which is shown by this picture where he pretends to be a tough guy.

Leigh Mills: I love how active and healthy my dad is at the young age of 68! He loves to golf, downhill ski and cook and has been my role model and biggest cheerleader in life. I love you, Dad! And, Happy Father’s Day to my best friend, and the man who fills our house with so much love, fun and joy!”

Juliana Tornabene: No matter how far apart we are, my dad is always there for me. He has always been the most supportive, kind and thoughtful person. I am so lucky to have a dad like him.

Shaina Nijhawan: I love my father Raj for a countless number of reasons; he is the most selfless, dedicated and intelligent person I know. I love you, Dad!

