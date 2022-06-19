Heat index reaches over 100º this Week

Key Takeaways

HOT & HUMID -- Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days

Tuesday will be hotter as heat index values climb over 100ºF

Late Tuesday cold front will drop highs in the 80s for the rest of the week

Southerly winds rose temperatures into the 80s for Sunday afternoon. Outside of a few cirrus clouds, the sunshine remained overhead - capping off a beautiful weekend. As high-pressure moves farther East, warmer & more humid air will move into southern Wisconsin. Monday & Tuesday are both First Alert Days.

Monday temperatures will climb into the lower - mid 90s. However, dew points will not be as high - keeping heat index values below 100º. That won’t be the case for Tuesday. Strong southerly flow will bring in much more moisture - boosting dew points in the lower 70s. This will drive heat index values above 100º.

Heat precautions should be taken both days. Limit time spent outdoors - especially on Tuesday.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 80° Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 73° Clear 0% 12 a.m. 67° Clear 0% 3 a.m. 65° Clear 0% 6 a.m. 64° Sunny 0%

A cold front will bring an end to the mini heat wave on Wednesday. Although the atmosphere will seem primed for thunderstorms, there won’t be much upper-level forcing. There is a slight chance for a few showers as the front rolls through Tuesday night. Highs return to the 80s for the rest of the week. The weather pattern remains calm for a day or so, before things pick back up towards the weekend. Rain chances return late Thursday and into the weekend.

