Heat index reaches over 100º this Week

FIRST ALERT DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY - Excessive Heat and Humidity
Dangerous heat indices to start the workweek, especially on Tuesday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • HOT & HUMID -- Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days
  • Tuesday will be hotter as heat index values climb over 100ºF
  • Late Tuesday cold front will drop highs in the 80s for the rest of the week

Southerly winds rose temperatures into the 80s for Sunday afternoon. Outside of a few cirrus clouds, the sunshine remained overhead - capping off a beautiful weekend. As high-pressure moves farther East, warmer & more humid air will move into southern Wisconsin. Monday & Tuesday are both First Alert Days.

Monday temperatures will climb into the lower - mid 90s. However, dew points will not be as high - keeping heat index values below 100º. That won’t be the case for Tuesday. Strong southerly flow will bring in much more moisture - boosting dew points in the lower 70s. This will drive heat index values above 100º.

Heat precautions should be taken both days. Limit time spent outdoors - especially on Tuesday.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.80°Sunny0%
9 p.m.73°Clear0%
12 a.m.67°Clear0%
3 a.m.65°Clear0%
6 a.m.64°Sunny0%

A cold front will bring an end to the mini heat wave on Wednesday. Although the atmosphere will seem primed for thunderstorms, there won’t be much upper-level forcing. There is a slight chance for a few showers as the front rolls through Tuesday night. Highs return to the 80s for the rest of the week. The weather pattern remains calm for a day or so, before things pick back up towards the weekend. Rain chances return late Thursday and into the weekend.

