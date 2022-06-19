Advertisement

Heat is Ramping Up

FIRST ALERT DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY - Excessive Heat and Humidity
Dangerous heat indices to start the workweek, especially on Tuesday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Warmer today but comfortable humidity levels
  • Heat moves in from the west to start to the workweek
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive Heat and Humidity

Heat has been building to our west for the past few days, and will gradually begin to slide into Wisconsin today. Sunday will still be comfortable, with high temperatures in the mid to low 80s, and humidity levels remaining on the drier side. However, we’ll be feeling the full effects of the heat by Monday, continuing into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to low 90s on both days.

First Alert Days are issued for both Monday and Tuesday, as high dew points will cause heat indices to rise to the mid 90s to low 100s. I think that Tuesday will be the worst of the two, as many locations should expect to see a heat index in the triple digits by Tuesday afternoon. Make sure you’re staying hydrated in the heat, and also looking out for heat-sensitive individuals around you (including the four-legged ones!).

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.54°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.63°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.75°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.82°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.80°Mostly Sunny0%

We’ll get a little relief from the extreme heat by midweek, with temperatures falling to the mid-80s before rising to the upper 80s to end the week. In terms of weather-makers, it looks like a mainly quiet pattern for us with dominant sunshine nearly every day. We’ll keep an eye on the chance for a few isolated showers on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend before the heat arrives, happy Father’s Day and happy Juneteenth!

