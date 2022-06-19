Madison community celebrates Black resilience during Juneteenth weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination hosted a Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park on Saturday honoring Black resilience.

Founding organizer Annie Weatherby-Flowers started celebrating the rich history of Black Americans 33 years ago.

Weatherby-Flowers said the holiday is an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate Black culture.

”We want to showcase all that is good about being Black that transcends the diaspora,” she said. “That’s our swag, rhythm, tone, food, our love for community, family and faith.”

Weatherby-Flowers hopes performances from local musicians and leaders inspires young community members to pursue success and empower one another.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.