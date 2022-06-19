Advertisement

Town of Argyle man found dead in Pecatonica river

Officials believe the 80-year-old man drowned over the weekend.
Drowning generic
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of an 80-year-old man from Lafayette County was found floating in the Pecatonica River on Saturday morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center responded to a call of a body in the river Saturday morning. Authorities have identifed the man as John Michael Flanagan. His body was found in the water near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street.

Multiple agencies responded, including Lafayette County Deputies, Argyle Fire Department and Argyle EMS.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office helped with investigations. Officials suspect no foul play in this incident and believe Flanagan drowned.

