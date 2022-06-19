Advertisement

US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp

(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell on Saturday, June 18.(FCC Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Several federal agencies are searching for four inmates who reportedly escaped from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia.

Officials with the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg said four inmates, identified as Corey Branch, 41, Tavares Graham, 44, Lamonte Willis, 30, and Kareem Shaw, 46, were reported missing at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

WWBT reported officials said the men “walked away” from the camp sometime overnight.

The US Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and are assisting with the search, according to prison officials.

An internal investigation has also been initiated.

The men were serving sentences for drug-related charges and firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information about their escape or their whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last ‘years’
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the...
Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Apple employees at a store in Towson, Maryland vote to unionize.
Maryland Apple employees vote to unionize