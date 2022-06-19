UW-Madison student crowned Miss Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW junior studying nuclear engineering won over $12,000 in scholarships after being crowned Miss Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

Competing as Miss Badgerland, Grace Stanke took the title of Miss Wisconsin against a field of 22 candidates throughout the state. Stanke is the first women to hold the titles of Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Wisconsin.

Stanke won the the 2017 Teen competition five years ago on June 18.

As part of her winnings, Stanke earned $12,500 in scholarships, along with the opportunity to compete for the Miss America title in December. The 20-year-old also won the overall interview award and the preliminary talent award, earning her an additional $800 in scholarship funds.

Stanke performed a classical violin solo, “Storm” from the Four Seasons by Vivaldi for the talent portion of the competition. (Magic Dreams Productions)

For her talent, she performed a classical violin solo of “Storm,” from the Four Seasons by Vivaldi. For her Social Impact Pitch, Stanke gave a 45-second presentation on an initiative to help shift America to green energy with an emphasis on nuclear power.

As Miss Wisconsin, she hopes to develop additional youth workshops and a social media presence of nuclear content for early exposure, so she can help inspire future nuclear engineers.

Social Impact Pitch Compeition (Magic Dreams Productions)

“She [Grace Stanke] is an exceptional young woman with a unique combination of intellect, talent, ambition and relatability. We expect her to make big impact throughout Wisconsin and at the Miss America Competition,” said Brenda Baudo, executive director of the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization.

The Miss America 2023 competition will be held in Uncasville, CT.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.