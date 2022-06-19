Wisconsin Beef Council: Grilling steak recipes for Father’s Day
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If your dad considers himself a grill master, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some steak recipe ideas for Father’s Day.
GRECIAN BEEF STRIP STEAKS & MUSHROOM KABOBS
Beef Strip Steak gets the Greek treatment paired with lemon, feta and mushrooms.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (10 ounces each)
- 1 pound medium mushrooms
- 1 medium red onion, cut into wedges
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 lemon wedges
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)
Lemon Pepper Rub:
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2-1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
COOKING:
- Combine Lemon Pepper Rub ingredients. Combine mushrooms, onion, oil and 2 teaspoons rub in medium bowl; toss. Alternately thread mushrooms and onion onto six 12-inch metal skewers. Finish with a lemon wedge.
- Press remaining rub onto beef Strip Steaks. Place steaks and kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill kabobs 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning occasionally.
- Remove vegetables from skewers; toss with cheese, if desired. Carve steaks into slices. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired.
SPICY FIVE-PEPPER T-BONE STEAKS
This recipe for lean T-Bone steaks includes a homemade Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce for big flavor!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 16 ounces each)
Five-Pepper Seasoning:
- 3 tablespoons coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce:
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1/3 cup raisins
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- Additional beef broth (optional)
COOKING:
- Combine Five-Pepper Seasoning ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Reserve 2 teaspoons for Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce. Set aside remaining mixture for seasoning beef T-Bone Steaks. Cook’s Tip: Mixed peppercorns are sold in specialty food markets and some supermarkets. If a four-peppercorn mix is not available, a three-peppercorn mix may be substituted. Or make your own mix by combining equal amounts of whole black, white, green and pink peppercorns.To easily grind whole peppercorns, use a pepper mill or coffee grinder (used only for seasonings). They can also be crushed in a food-safe plastic bag. Place the peppercorns in the bag, squeeze out the air and seal. Use the bottom of a custard cup, rolling pin or side of a heavy pan to crush the peppercorns.
- To prepare Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce, heat oil in small saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender but not browned. Stir in ketchup, broth, raisins, vinegar, molasses, soy sauce and reserved 2 teaspoons Five-Pepper Seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently 10 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. (Sauce will thicken slightly.) Cook’s Tip: Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce may be prepared ahead and frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 months. To reheat, heat from frozen in a saucepan over medium heat until hot, stirring occasionally.
- Place sauce in blender or food processor container. Cover; pulse on and off for slightly chunky texture. (For a thinner sauce, additional broth may be added 1 tablespoon at a time; pulse on and off after each addition.) Return sauce to saucepan; keep warm until ready to serve.
- Press remaining Five-Pepper Seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Remove bones; carve steaks crosswise into slices. Serve with sauce.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.