Wisconsin Beef Council: Grilling steak recipes for Father’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If your dad considers himself a grill master, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some steak recipe ideas for Father’s Day.

Beef Strip Steak gets the Greek treatment paired with lemon, feta and mushrooms.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (10 ounces each)

1 pound medium mushrooms

1 medium red onion, cut into wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 lemon wedges

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)

Lemon Pepper Rub:

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2-1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

COOKING:

Combine Lemon Pepper Rub ingredients. Combine mushrooms, onion, oil and 2 teaspoons rub in medium bowl; toss. Alternately thread mushrooms and onion onto six 12-inch metal skewers. Finish with a lemon wedge. Press remaining rub onto beef Strip Steaks. Place steaks and kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill kabobs 6 to 8 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning occasionally. Remove vegetables from skewers; toss with cheese, if desired. Carve steaks into slices. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired.

This recipe for lean T-Bone steaks includes a homemade Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce for big flavor!

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 16 ounces each)

Five-Pepper Seasoning:

3 tablespoons coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce:

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup beef broth

1/3 cup raisins

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon molasses

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Additional beef broth (optional)

COOKING:

Combine Five-Pepper Seasoning ingredients in small bowl; mix well. Reserve 2 teaspoons for Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce. Set aside remaining mixture for seasoning beef T-Bone Steaks. Cook’s Tip: Mixed peppercorns are sold in specialty food markets and some supermarkets. If a four-peppercorn mix is not available, a three-peppercorn mix may be substituted. Or make your own mix by combining equal amounts of whole black, white, green and pink peppercorns.To easily grind whole peppercorns, use a pepper mill or coffee grinder (used only for seasonings). They can also be crushed in a food-safe plastic bag. Place the peppercorns in the bag, squeeze out the air and seal. Use the bottom of a custard cup, rolling pin or side of a heavy pan to crush the peppercorns. To prepare Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce, heat oil in small saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender but not browned. Stir in ketchup, broth, raisins, vinegar, molasses, soy sauce and reserved 2 teaspoons Five-Pepper Seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer gently 10 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. (Sauce will thicken slightly.) Cook’s Tip: Spicy Peppercorn Steak Sauce may be prepared ahead and frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 months. To reheat, heat from frozen in a saucepan over medium heat until hot, stirring occasionally. Place sauce in blender or food processor container. Cover; pulse on and off for slightly chunky texture. (For a thinner sauce, additional broth may be added 1 tablespoon at a time; pulse on and off after each addition.) Return sauce to saucepan; keep warm until ready to serve. Press remaining Five-Pepper Seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones; carve steaks crosswise into slices. Serve with sauce.

