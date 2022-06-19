Wisconsin dairy farmers are connecting cows to the internet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dairy farmers in Wisconsin are connecting cows to the internet through new technology systems.

The new tech, Smaxtec, offers an inside look into the health status of cattle and helps to detect potential disease.

This new technology can help farmers reduce costly veterinary bills and optimize production by having greater awareness of their animals’ medical status.

The real-time insights and recommendations come from technology enabled by AT&T’s Internet of Things sensors.

AT&T said the technology can specifically help dairy farmers:

Better track cow health. The use of sensors allows farmers to detect health problems in their cattle earlier. This can can improve overall herd health and decrease the need for antibiotics.

Breed more efficiently. The new sensors can give up to a day notice that a calf is going to be born.

Improve farming operations. Using AT&T’s sensors, farmers can save money on food and medicine for their herds.

