17-year-old boy in serious condition after tractor rolls over in Sauk Co.

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon after the tractor he was operating rolled over, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

The sheriff’s office investigated the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday in a field off of Irish Valley Road in the Town of Franklin.

Deputies determined that the teen was moving hay bales with a tractor when it tipped over.

The teen was taken in a UW Health Medflight to UW-Hospital in Madison. The sheriff’s office stated he was in stable, but serious condition.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Plain Ambulance, Plain Fire Department and UW Health Medflight.

