2 people found dead in Vernon County Sunday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOWN OF COON (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in the Town of Coon.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, two people were found dead in a home in rural Vernon County near Coon Valley.

At 8:47 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious death. First responders found two dead adults when they arrived to the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no danger to the public. The Vernon County Coroner’s Office is assisting the investigation, which is active. Names are being withheld pending notification of families, and the Sheriff’s Office said more information may be released at a later time.

