ALERT DAY: Even hotter on Tuesday
Heat Indices exceeding 100-degrees for many
Key Takeaways
- FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Heat Advisory from noon through 7 pm
- Slight chance for a few pop-up storms late tomorrow
- Warm but less humid the rest of the week
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin, beginning at noon tomorrow and lasting through 7 pm. That’s as we’re expecting the humidity to really ramp up, causing heat index values to exceed 100° for most if not all of our local cities. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for many. Be sure that you’re staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat as often as you can tomorrow. Keep your pets safe too!
A cold front will sweep through the region in the late afternoon tomorrow, and could spark up a few stray thunderstorms. It does look like the best chance for this to happen will be to the south of the state line, but a few could sneak into southern Wisconsin. If a few develop, they could produce some gusty winds.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 a.m.
|79°
|Partly Cloudy
|0%
|9 a.m.
|84°
|Partly Cloudy
|0%
|12 p.m.
|88°
|Mostly Sunny
|0%
|3 p.m.
|91°Mostly Sunny
|Partly Cloudy
|0%
|6 p.m.
|89°Mostly Sunny
|Mostly Cloudy
|30%
Tomorrow’s cold front won’t give us the drop in temperatures that many of us might be hoping for, but it will at least bring us back to the mid-80s with much more comfortable humidity levels. Highs will remain in the mid to high 80s through the rest of this week. We’re watching a chance for a few isolated storms both Friday and Saturday, but both days still look to have plenty of dry time.
A second, stronger cold front will sweep through early next week, allowing our temperatures to drop to the low 80s and upper 70s.
