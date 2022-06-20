Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Even hotter on Tuesday

Heat Indices exceeding 100-degrees for many
Alert Day: Heat advisory on Tuesday with heat indices over 100°
Alert Day: Heat advisory on Tuesday with heat indices over 100°
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
Key Takeaways

  • FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Heat Advisory from noon through 7 pm
  • Slight chance for a few pop-up storms late tomorrow
  • Warm but less humid the rest of the week

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin, beginning at noon tomorrow and lasting through 7 pm. That’s as we’re expecting the humidity to really ramp up, causing heat index values to exceed 100° for most if not all of our local cities. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for many. Be sure that you’re staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat as often as you can tomorrow. Keep your pets safe too!

A cold front will sweep through the region in the late afternoon tomorrow, and could spark up a few stray thunderstorms. It does look like the best chance for this to happen will be to the south of the state line, but a few could sneak into southern Wisconsin. If a few develop, they could produce some gusty winds.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.79°Partly Cloudy0%
9 a.m.84°Partly Cloudy0%
12 p.m.88°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.91°Mostly SunnyPartly Cloudy0%
6 p.m.89°Mostly SunnyMostly Cloudy30%

Tomorrow’s cold front won’t give us the drop in temperatures that many of us might be hoping for, but it will at least bring us back to the mid-80s with much more comfortable humidity levels. Highs will remain in the mid to high 80s through the rest of this week. We’re watching a chance for a few isolated storms both Friday and Saturday, but both days still look to have plenty of dry time.

A second, stronger cold front will sweep through early next week, allowing our temperatures to drop to the low 80s and upper 70s.

