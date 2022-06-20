Ban lifted for taking poultry to live events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poultry owners can once again bring their birds to live events in Wisconsin.

The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection lifted the ban Monday that barred moving poultry to live events. The ban, which was put in place in May, went into effect to prevent the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Lifting the prohibition does not mean that the state is out of the woods, however. The agency still recommends poultry owners to:

Clean and disinfect;

Restrict access by visitors and wild birds, and;

Wear separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks

According to DATCP statistics, agency officials have counted 22 domestic flocks across 14 counties where HPAI has been found. The virus has led to the deaths of millions of birds across the state.

Poultry owners should still monitor their flocks and notify the agency about any illness or an increased number of deaths by calling 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 at other times. Additionally, they are required by state law to register their premises with DATCP, which helps officials track such disease outbreaks.

