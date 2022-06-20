Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 case count in Wisconsin falls below 1,000

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin Monday was relatively low to start out the work week.

New figures from the Department of Health Services show 827 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday. It’s on trend for COVID-19 cases to be lower at the start of the work week.

This is the second time this month that the daily case count has been fewer than 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has decreased Monday down to 1,416.

Prior to June 16, when the rolling average was 1,403, Wisconsin was at a nine-day streak for the seven-day rolling average decreasing. It increased the next day to 1,427, but has continued to decline slowly since then.

DHS has recorded 1,505,173 COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The health agency reported zero new deaths from the virus Monday, keeping the rolling-average for new deaths situated at five for the fourth day in a row. There have been 13,099 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin total.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

Latest News

Judge denies motion to move Brooks trial out of Waukesha Co.
Alice in Dairyland visits NBC 15 to explain how to support local Wisconsin farmers for National...
Sen. Baldwin announces $80 million USDA investment to support Wisconsin Dairy industry
17-year-old boy in serious condition after tractor rolls over in Sauk Co.
UW Health helps in Moderna research
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5