Daily COVID-19 case count in Wisconsin falls below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin Monday was relatively low to start out the work week.

New figures from the Department of Health Services show 827 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday. It’s on trend for COVID-19 cases to be lower at the start of the work week.

This is the second time this month that the daily case count has been fewer than 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has decreased Monday down to 1,416.

Prior to June 16, when the rolling average was 1,403, Wisconsin was at a nine-day streak for the seven-day rolling average decreasing. It increased the next day to 1,427, but has continued to decline slowly since then.

DHS has recorded 1,505,173 COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The health agency reported zero new deaths from the virus Monday, keeping the rolling-average for new deaths situated at five for the fourth day in a row. There have been 13,099 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin total.

