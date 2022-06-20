Meeting the candidates for the Iowa County Sheriff’s race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The position of Iowa County Sheriff is assured a new face for the first time in well over a decade with the retirement of Sheriff Steve Michek. Over the next several months, two candidates will vie for the position of replacing Michek, who took office in 2003.

According to the Iowa County Clerk, Kim Alan and Michael Peterson are the people to throw their hats in the ring.

“The current sheriff is retiring, he’s provided a great deal of stability for this county, and I hope to continue that,” said Alan.

Alan has 16 years of experience in law enforcement, the past 11 served in the Madison Police Department. Her team says she is the first woman to run for the position of Sheriff in Iowa County.

“I did ask people before I put in for this office to see if this county was ready to have a female sheriff, and they really felt that it was; they felt that having a qualified person like myself come and run for this office, that this county was ready for that,” said Alan.

Peterson holds 18 years of working for the Iowa County corrections and emergency dispatch. He is a born-and-raised native of the county and now holds the country’s Jail Administrator position.

“I just want to make sure we keep going the way we’re going and keep on moving forward and maybe inspire others to keep on moving up and keep the momentum of our team going,” said Peterson.

Both candidates say there is a bit of a challenge ahead in establishing themselves for the role of Sheriff following Michek’s long tenure. Each highlighted specific things they believe the voters should know about them.

“Open door policy, if you need anything, stop by and see me; I’ve had a lot of people stop by the office, just knowing that there’s someone at the sheriff’s office that cares that will try to help their family member,” said Peterson.

“I’ve gotten so many reps on tough calls, on people that need high amounts of resources, a person in a leadership position that’s already seen that over and over, it’s much easier,” said Alan.

Their names will be on the ballots in November for the title of Iowa County Sheriff.

