MPD: Officers arrest 2 after firearms disturbance at Demetral Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to a large disturbance involving firearms at Demetral Park in Madison Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a fight that occurred during several family gatherings around 6:14 p.m.

During the fight, several people allegedly had firearms, according to MPD.

There were no reported shooting victims discovered on scene or at Madison hospitals.

MPD officers seized two firearms and arrested two males for weapons violations and the disturbance.

According to MPD, there is no continued threat to the neighborhood as a result of the disturbance.

