Sauk Co. pavement buckle shuts down portion of westbound US 12 lanes

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pavement buckle in Sauk County has shut down the westbound lanes on a portion of US 12 Monday afternoon, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert notes.

All westbound lanes were blocked around 2:50 p.m. on US 12 at Shady Lane near Baraboo.

The Sauk County Highway Department is responding to the area and closures are expected to last two hours.

WisDOT provided a detour for drivers, asking them to exit and go east on Highway 33. Drivers can then proceed to go north on Highway BD and back to US 12.

Pavement buckles occur when roads are so hot that it causes it to split or break down from the temperature change.

