Turning Hot & Humid - Alert Days

Sunny and hot today

Sunny, hot and humid Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Hot conditions are expected today for today. Hot and humid conditions are expected tomorrow. A warm front pushed across the region overnight and behind that front warmer air is streaming in. Highs today will reach the lower 90s but humidity levels will remain reasonably low.

By tomorrow highs will reach the middle 90s with higher humidity levels. The heat index Tuesday afternoon will probably reach 100 degrees in most spots. A cold front will Tuesday night and bring some relief from the heat and humidity. During the transition, only a few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday night. Warm and dry conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances returning on Friday and Saturday.

Hot and humid conditions are on the way. (wmtv)

Today and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to hot and humid conditions.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92. Wind: SW 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind SW 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 95.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 79° Partly Cloudy 0% 9 a.m. 84° Partly Cloudy 0% 12 p.m. 88° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 91°Mostly Sunny Partly Cloudy 0% 6 p.m. 89°Mostly Sunny Mostly Cloudy 30%

Wednesday will be another First Alert Day as a combination of high heat and storms is expected. We will likely climb to the lower 90s with heat index values pushing 100 during the afternoon. A cold front moves in during evening with the potential of a line of strong and severe storms. The latest models are indicating the storms will move through around midnight.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

By Monday, a third First Alert Weather day will be in effect as more heat and humidity will be in place.

