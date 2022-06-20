Car crashes into building on Willy St. in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of Williamson Street is down to one outbound lane Monday after a vehicle collided with a building in downtown Madison.

Authorities blocked off the road from Ingersoll Street to Brearly Street, after the incident, which happened around 11 a.m., Dane Co. dispatch confirmed to NBC15 news.

Images from the store showed the front door and front windows on one side of Willy Street Treasure Shop were damaged. The vehicle also suffered significant front end damage.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The 1000 block of Williamson St., between Ingersoll and Brearly, in Madison, is down to one outbound lane after a vehicle struck a store. (WMTV/Curt Lenz)

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

