5-year-old boy dead after Adams Co. drowning

ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 5-year-old boy died Monday after drowning in a pond in Adams County, the sheriff’s office stated.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was informed that a child had gone missing from his residence around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

The boy was found a short time later in a nearby pond on the 2300 block of 7th Avenue in the Town of Adams and was unresponsive, according to the agency’s report Tuesday.

Deputies immediately performed CPR on the 5-year-old until EMS officials could arrive and take over. The sheriff’s office stated that these efforts were unsuccessful and the child died of his injuries.

The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.

It was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, New Chester First Responders, UW Health Med Flight, Adams County Department of Health and Human Services and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

