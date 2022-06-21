Advertisement

Christening celebration for USS Beloit postponed due to extreme heat

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A christening celebration for the USS Beloit that was supposed to happen Tuesday is being postponed due to extreme heat forecasted for the day of the event.

The event will now move to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the City of Beloit announced Monday.

City of Beloit Economic Development Director Jen Hall said that with the high temperatures, they didn’t want to put any attendees at risk for heat-related illness.

“While we looked forward to celebrating this event with the community, we are concerned that the heat will have devastating impacts on vulnerable individuals in the audience, especially the older veterans this event is sure to draw,” Hall said.

The National Weather Service indicates heat indices will reach between 100-105 degrees and there is also a chance of thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, the City added. NBC15 meteorologists have issued a First Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday of this week in response to the heat.

Come September, the christening event will feature music performances and the chance to hear from some World War II heroes, as well as retired Major General Marcia Anderson, who is the ship’s sponsor.

USS Beloit was previously christened and launched in Marinette, Wisconsin on May 7.

