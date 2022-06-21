City of Beloit appoints new Interim City Manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City Attorney/ Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Krueger was appointed as the Interim City Manager to Beloit on Monday by the City Council, effective after current-City-Manager Lori Curtis Luther’s planned departure in August, the City of Beloit announced Tuesday morning.

Kreuger has lived and worked for the City of Beloit for 16 years. She took on the City Attorney position in 2014 and has held the position ever since, alongside her Deputy City Manager position she acquired in 2015.

The City of Beloit said in a press release that Krueger is “intimately familiar with this community and is deeply invested in its success.”

Krueger has also supervised in the human resources department since 2018, working to change the city’s recruiting and hiring practices.

The City of Beloit said that Krueger already has experience with city projects and has impacted them as the city manager. Luther said she “implicitly trusts” Krueger’s ability “to protect the interests of the organization and the community at large.”

City Council President Regina Dunkin held a similar sentiment, adding that “City Attorney Krueger will bring stability and continuity while we initiate the search for the next city manager,” a process, she continued that will include “public participation and opportunities for community input.”

The first step to finding a permanent replacement to Luther will be the selection of a professional recruitment firm to assist the City Council, Dunkin said.

