City of Beloit utilizing federal funds to purchase hybrid bus

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In support of the city’s environmental, economic, and social sustainability framework, the City of Beloit is using federal funds to purchase a hybrid electric-diesel bus, the city announced Monday.

The Beloit City Council accepted a Surface Transportation Program-Urban grant earlier this month, which will cover 80% of the the cost of the $629, 960 bus. The other $154,490 is coming from the city’s Capital Improvement budget.

According to the city, Beloit Transit is utilizing the bus, the city’s first hybrid bus, to replace an aging diesel bus in their transit fleet.

“Beloit Transit is actively seeking ways to lower emissions while being fiscally responsible,” Teri Downing, Deputy Community Development Director, who oversees the Transit Division said. “With fuel prices rapidly increasing, bringing a hybrid bus into our fleet helps reduce operating expenses while providing for a cleaner future for our community.”

Manufacturing lead time for buses in around 12-18 months, according to the city. The new bus is expected to be placed into service during the second half of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.