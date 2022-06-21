Advertisement

Dane Co. breaks ground on new solar project

Hermon solar field nears end of construction.
Hermon solar field nears end of construction.(WABI)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was joined by Alliant Energy and Sunvest Solar Executives Tuesday afternoon to break ground on a solar energy project with the goal of eventually using 100% renewable energy throughout all county facilities.

The Yahara Solar Project, announced earlier this year, is a 90 acre solar field on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove. The field is the first of it’s size in Dane County.

The construction begins as a heatwave flourishes over the county, with NBC15 issuing a First Alert Day. Parisi reflected on this during the ceremony, saying “today’s weather demonstrates the urgency with which we all must act when it comes to addressing climate change.”

At it’s peak, the solar field is set to generate renewable power enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over 4,700 vehicles or the burning of 24 million pounds of coal per year, Dane County released earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

Latest News

From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Complaint: Man in Madison kidnapping killed in Columbia Co. after clash over money
UW Chancellor: MPD, UWPD step up presence in wake of attacks
NBC15 was able to catch a glimpse of the baby's face!
Gallery: Check out Henry Vilas Zoo’s newest addition
NBC15 was able to catch a glimpse of the baby's face!
Meet the newest member of the Henry Vilas Zoo