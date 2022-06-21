Dane Co. breaks ground on new solar project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was joined by Alliant Energy and Sunvest Solar Executives Tuesday afternoon to break ground on a solar energy project with the goal of eventually using 100% renewable energy throughout all county facilities.

The Yahara Solar Project, announced earlier this year, is a 90 acre solar field on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove. The field is the first of it’s size in Dane County.

The construction begins as a heatwave flourishes over the county, with NBC15 issuing a First Alert Day. Parisi reflected on this during the ceremony, saying “today’s weather demonstrates the urgency with which we all must act when it comes to addressing climate change.”

At it’s peak, the solar field is set to generate renewable power enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over 4,700 vehicles or the burning of 24 million pounds of coal per year, Dane County released earlier this year.

