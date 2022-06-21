DHS signs off on COVID-19 vaccine for the littlest Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Dept. of Health Services opened the door to the last group of Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, state health official signed off on allowing children between six months and five years old to get a special versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“Whether they are at day care, school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement announcing the approval.

The state-level move followed federal guidance that paved the way for the youngest Wisconsinites to get vaccinated. It also opens the door for local health agencies to begin delivering shots.

“Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and confirmed that Pfizer and Moderna pediatric vaccines are safe and effective for our youngest children,” DHS Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager Stephanie Schauer said.

The Pfizer version requires three doses and will be limited to children between the ages of six months and four years old. The second shot will come approximately three weeks later while the third and final one would come at least two months later, DHS explained. The Moderna version covers kids all the way to five years old and only requires two jabs, with four weeks allotted between them.

More generally, the latest DHS case numbers show new confirmed ones have remained relatively stable for the past week. After a slow decline in the seven-day average from 2,200 per day in mid-June to dropping below 1,500 cases per day a little more than a week ago, the average has stayed in the 1,400-case range ever since then.

No confirmed deaths were reported Tuesday, allowing its seven-day rolling average to dip a bit to four per day. In all, DHS reports 13,100 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

