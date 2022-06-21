Driver sought after bicycle rider dies in Sauk Co. hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night with a bicycle rider who later died from injuries sustained in the wreck, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to Sheriff’s Office post, deputies found the rider after someone reported around 7:30 p.m. that the bicyclist had not returned. The individual was located along Co. Hwy. B, near where it intersects with Cassel Rd. The bicyclist had sustained serious injuries when emergency crews arrived and later died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation indicates the bicyclist, whose name was being withheld pending notification of the family, was heading west on Co. Hwy. B sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the crash happened. The bicycle rider and the bicycle were knocked into the north side ditch.

The report states the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and did not report the wreck occurred. However, investigators have gathered evidence at the scene and detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

The vehicle involved likely sustained damage to its front passenger side, they added, noting that most of the damage was likely to the headlight of front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash, who was travelling through the area about that time, or who may have surveillance footage, is asked to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Crime Stoppers link on the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office website.

