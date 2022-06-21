Advertisement

Gallery: Check out Henry Vilas Zoo’s newest addition

NBC15 was able to catch a glimpse of the baby's face!
NBC15 was able to catch a glimpse of the baby's face!
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last week, Henry Vilas Zoo welcomed the newest addition to their family— a baby, Bornean orangutan; today, NBC15 was able to meet the newborn!

Here’s a gallery selection of some photographs we were able to get during our special visit. The name and gender of the baby have yet to be released by the zoo.

Henry Vilas Zoo shared that orangutans tend to be very small at birth, weighing only around three pounds.

This little one will be dependent on his mother, Chelsea, for the first few years of his life.

