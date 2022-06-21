Gallery: Check out Henry Vilas Zoo’s newest addition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last week, Henry Vilas Zoo welcomed the newest addition to their family— a baby, Bornean orangutan; today, NBC15 was able to meet the newborn!

Autoplay Caption

Here’s a gallery selection of some photographs we were able to get during our special visit. The name and gender of the baby have yet to be released by the zoo.

Henry Vilas Zoo shared that orangutans tend to be very small at birth, weighing only around three pounds.

This little one will be dependent on his mother, Chelsea, for the first few years of his life.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.