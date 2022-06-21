Advertisement

La Crosse man dead after motorcycle crash in Monroe County

According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, on June 20 around 7:00...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County Monday evening.

According to a media release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20 around 7:00 p.m., authorities received a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue, in the Township of Portland.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release while investigating, deputies determined that 70-year-old James Misch of La Crosse was traveling west on Highway 33 when he lost control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled a short distance before Misch was ejected.

Due to injuries suffered, Misch was pronounced dead at the scene. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were the Cashton Police Department, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Air.

