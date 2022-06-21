Madison tests guaranteeing income to people in need - no strings attached

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway is expected to announce the launch of a new pilot program Tuesday aimed at providing a monthly cash income to those in need.

The Madison Forward Fund is a year-long guaranteed income program for Madison residents. The experimental project would provide a cash payment of $500 to 155 households for one year. There are no strings attached, according to the program’s website, and no work requirements.

The program is meant to be a supplement, rather than a replacement, of funds needed to buy basic essentials like food, transportation, utilities and rent.

Madison Common Council Vice President Jael Currie and Dr. Katherine Magnuson from UW Madison Institute for Research on Poverty will also give remarks at the event, which starts at 1 p.m., about how this program can help the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The city’s role stems from Rhodes-Conway’s participation in the Mayors for Guaranteed Income initiative, which includes the Madison mayor and dozens of other leaders of their cities. The organization is helping fund Madison’s program, as is a donation from former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty has partnered with the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania to collect data about guaranteed income programs. According to UW-Madison, the information learned will help make adjustments to current programs and plan future ones.

