Madison police use this image to highlight stolen car concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department shared an image Tuesday morning of a dramatic crash the previous evening involving a stolen vehicle to show people what can happen when these thefts do occur and ensure they don’t see it as a run-of-the-mill occurrence.

“So much more goes into “another stolen vehicle” than you may think,” MPD wrote in the blog post. “We got lucky last night in that no one was injured or killed and that the suspects were detained immediately.”

The picture posted by the police department showed an overturned Kia SUV and had collided with a Chevrolet Venture minivan. The police department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, have recently noted that certain model years of Kia vehicles and ones from the Korean automaker’s parent company, Hyundai, have been particularly targeted by car thieves.

MPD expressed concern that many people see stories like the one posted reported they often do not think about how the victims or those otherwise affected by wrecks. In this instance, the police department noted that all of the juveniles accused were 14 years old or younger. It also listed the conditions that likely led to a crash like the one pictured and its consequences (quoted from MPD’s list):

The speed they had to be traveling on a residential street, Rolling a car as a 14-year-old and during those 2 seconds seeing your life flash before you The owner’s reaction (which we observed upon coming to the scene) to their car being stolen and totaled The insurance and rental car hassle The innocent van parked legally on the street, totaled as well Frustrations in not having a vehicle for work and appointments

The police department added the residents near the crash scene, in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail, approached officers while they were still investigating “express their frustration with stolen autos and crazy driving, to which we took note.”

The Madison Police Department investigates a crash involving a stolen Kia SUV, on June 21, 2022.

