Make Music Madison Day showcases hundreds of local musicians

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make Music Madison Day is turning the city streets into a stage for dozens of local concerts. It’s part of a larger celebration for Make Music Day, one that takes place in 1,000+ cities all around the world every June 21st.

Last year, the event in the capital city featured 312 concerts at 112 venues with over 1,000 musicians playing. Singer and songwriter Mackenzie Moore says she loves getting a chance to surprise her audiences.

“It’s just about human connection,” said Moore. “It’s more low-key and people are wanting to listen. It’s fun to go to the store and have people be like ‘Oh my gosh, there’s music playing right now.’”

Moore says for those in the music community today is a day you can’t miss.

“It’s kind of been like a Madison music holiday,” she said. “It’s kind of hard not to get in on it. You’re missing out if you’re not.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of make Music Day. In Madison, it started back in 2013.

There are no restrictions on the type of music: all genres, styles of music, skill levels, and ages of musicians.

To find a concert happening near you, click HERE to view a full list of venues hosting and times of performances.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.