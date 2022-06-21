Advertisement

Make Music Madison Day showcases hundreds of local musicians

It’s part of a larger celebration for Make Music Day taking place in cities around the world.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make Music Madison Day is turning the city streets into a stage for dozens of local concerts. It’s part of a larger celebration for Make Music Day, one that takes place in 1,000+ cities all around the world every June 21st.

Last year, the event in the capital city featured 312 concerts at 112 venues with over 1,000 musicians playing. Singer and songwriter Mackenzie Moore says she loves getting a chance to surprise her audiences.

“It’s just about human connection,” said Moore. “It’s more low-key and people are wanting to listen. It’s fun to go to the store and have people be like ‘Oh my gosh, there’s music playing right now.’”

Moore says for those in the music community today is a day you can’t miss.

“It’s kind of been like a Madison music holiday,” she said. “It’s kind of hard not to get in on it. You’re missing out if you’re not.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of make Music Day. In Madison, it started back in 2013.

There are no restrictions on the type of music: all genres, styles of music, skill levels, and ages of musicians.

To find a concert happening near you, click HERE to view a full list of venues hosting and times of performances.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

Latest News

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison tests guaranteeing income to people in need - no strings attached
MPD says the SUV hit an unoccupied van, causing it to roll over. Both the SUV and van taking...
Teens in custody after crashing stolen SUV into parked van
UW Health helps in Moderna research
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5