More Comfortable Summer Weather Ahead

Heat & Humidity Move Out
Dew points drop through the night despite temperatures remaining warm
Dew points drop through the night despite temperatures remaining warm(WMTV NBC15)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • A cold front gets rid of the humidity tonight
  • Slight chance for a few evening storms
  • Warm but more comfortable through the weekend

Our heat advisory continues through 7 pm this evening as it will remain hot and humid for the remainder of the daylight hours. We’re awaiting a cold front that will usher the extreme heat and humidity out of the region, and bring us some more comfortable air. However, as that frontal boundary moves through our unstable atmosphere, it could spark up a few isolated storms.

The threat for strong storms is low tonight, but a brief heavy downpour and some gusty winds are possible where storms do pop up. The timing for any storm development would be between 6-10 pm.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.92°Mostly Sunny0%
9 p.m.80°Mostly Sunny0%
12 a.m.93°Mostly Sunny0%
3 a.m.96°Mostly Sunny0%
6 a.m.95°Partly Cloudy20%

Temperatures will still remain about 5-8° warmer than average through the rest of the work week, but humidity levels will be much lower than what we’ve experienced recently. A chance for a few isolated storms to develop on Friday, but it looks like a slightly better chance for storms on Saturday. Once those storms pass, some much cooler air moves in which will drop our high temperatures to the upper 70s to start next week.

