More Comfortable Summer Weather Ahead

Key Takeaways

A cold front gets rid of the humidity tonight

Slight chance for a few evening storms

Warm but more comfortable through the weekend

Our heat advisory continues through 7 pm this evening as it will remain hot and humid for the remainder of the daylight hours. We’re awaiting a cold front that will usher the extreme heat and humidity out of the region, and bring us some more comfortable air. However, as that frontal boundary moves through our unstable atmosphere, it could spark up a few isolated storms.

The threat for strong storms is low tonight, but a brief heavy downpour and some gusty winds are possible where storms do pop up. The timing for any storm development would be between 6-10 pm.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 92° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 80° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 a.m. 93° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 a.m. 96° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 a.m. 95° Partly Cloudy 20%

Temperatures will still remain about 5-8° warmer than average through the rest of the work week, but humidity levels will be much lower than what we’ve experienced recently. A chance for a few isolated storms to develop on Friday, but it looks like a slightly better chance for storms on Saturday. Once those storms pass, some much cooler air moves in which will drop our high temperatures to the upper 70s to start next week.

