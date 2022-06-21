Advertisement

MPD: Madison True Value store burglary was the second one this week

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a burglary at the Dorn True Value location, on June...
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a burglary at the Dorn True Value location, on June 21, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight break-in at a hardware store on Madison’s west side marks the second time this week that the location was burglarized, according to the Madison Police Department.

In its incident report, MPD states whoever broke into the Dorn True Value store left with “several expensive power tools.” The statement did not indicate what tools were taken.

Investigators determined a suspect had forced their way into the building, which is located in the 1300 block of Midvale Blvd., shortly before 2 a.m.

MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit detectives are still trying to determine if the two crimes are connected. No arrests have been reported in either cases.

