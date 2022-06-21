Teens in custody after crashing stolen SUV into parked van

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teen suspects are under arrest following an SUV crash on Madison’s south side Monday night.

Leading up to the rollover crash, Madison Police were tipped off by an off-duty officer that a black, Kia SUV was driving recklessly on Seven Nations Drive, and was seen doing burnouts and nearly striking parked cars.

En route to investigate at around 8 p.m., officers started receiving calls about a rollover crash, involving the same SUV, in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail.

MPD says the SUV hit an unoccupied van, causing it to roll over. Officers say both the SUV and the van were heavily damaged.

Police say the teens in the SUV ran away from the scene, but four of them were later taken into custody by arriving officers.

The owner of what police say is a 2017 Kia Sportage found out her car was stolen when her property from inside the car was returned to her after the crash.

She still had the ignition key as the suspects were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without it.

Madison Police say all four suspects are teens under the age of 15 year old and none of them were injured.

