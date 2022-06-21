Advertisement

Teens in custody after crashing stolen SUV into parked van

MPD says the SUV hit an unoccupied van, causing it to roll over. Both the SUV and van taking...
MPD says the SUV hit an unoccupied van, causing it to roll over. Both the SUV and van taking heavy damage.(stock)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teen suspects are under arrest following an SUV crash on Madison’s south side Monday night.

Leading up to the rollover crash, Madison Police were tipped off by an off-duty officer that a black, Kia SUV was driving recklessly on Seven Nations Drive, and was seen doing burnouts and nearly striking parked cars.

En route to investigate at around 8 p.m., officers started receiving calls about a rollover crash, involving the same SUV, in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail.

MPD says the SUV hit an unoccupied van, causing it to roll over. Officers say both the SUV and the van were heavily damaged.

Police say the teens in the SUV ran away from the scene, but four of them were later taken into custody by arriving officers.

The owner of what police say is a 2017 Kia Sportage found out her car was stolen when her property from inside the car was returned to her after the crash.

She still had the ignition key as the suspects were able to manipulate the steering column and steal the vehicle without it.

Madison Police say all four suspects are teens under the age of 15 year old and none of them were injured.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

Latest News

UW Health helps in Moderna research
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5
UW Health set to start vaccinating kids under 5
Following the crash, Lance Lattimer with the Marquette Neighborhood Association, demanded city...
Car crashes into building on Willy St. in Madison
South Central Wisconsin is home to three military bases and NBC15 got a special tour to learn...
Southern Wisconsin’s three military bases: special tour breaks down daily operations