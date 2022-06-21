Advertisement

White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children

Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing Tuesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccines available for children younger than 5 years old.

Participants in the briefing include Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for young children on Friday, with the CDC signing off on them on Saturday.

The administration is rolling out the shots to sites across the nation, with some sites receiving shots this weekend to inoculate the roughly 18 million youngsters eligible, the Associated Press reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state will not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for young kids. (Source: WPLG via CNN)

